Anthony Elanga was left out of the Sweden starting line-up as they suffered another World Cup qualifier defeat.

Sweden’s World Cup hopes have been severely dented by three straight qualifying defeats that has left them bottom of their group.

On Monday, Fisnick Asllani scored the only goal of the game to help Kosovo to a 1-0 win over the Scandinavian side. Elanga came on for the second half but couldn’t help Sweden turn things around.

It was a third successive match in which Sweden had failed to score despite having attacking options including Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and £130million Premier League record signing Alexander Isak.

Neither player has registered a goal in World Cup qualifying so far and as a result, Sweden can no longer qualify directly for next summer’s tournament in North America. But they still have a small of reaching the tournament via the play-offs.

Isak, in particular has come under scrutiny after going on strike at Newcastle United in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool left him short of match sharpness and struggling for form both at club and international level.

The 26-year-old has scored just once in nine appearances for club and country since leaving Newcastle.

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has opted to play to strikers in order to accommodate Isak and Gyokeres into the same starting line-up. But the result has been a lack of goals and a poor run of results.

Anthony Elanga’s X-rated outburst

And Elanga, who scored for Sweden when playing up front in Isak’s absence last month, was allegedly critical of the system in a post-match outburst.

Radiosporten's Jonas Enarson claimed Elanga shouted ‘the ------- system has to go,’ in an x-rated outburst in the players’ tunnel.

The Newcastle winger then faced the press shortly afterwards when he was asked about Sweden’s system.

In a more measured response, Elanga said: “We also have to take responsibility.

"We have worked on a system, on how we are going to play. Then it may look a little different when you are on the field. And it is also us who are on the field who have to take responsibility.”

Anthony Elanga admits Sweden frustration

Elanga also admitted his frustration at being left out of the Sweden starting line-up for the second successive match. Elanga has struggled to find a role in Sweden’s 3-5-2 set-up as he has to play either as a wing-back or a striker, neither of which are his natural position.

"It's frustrating,” Elanga said. “As a footballer, you always want to play. I was completely healthy.

"I'm disappointed that's clear. I feel refreshed, but you have to respect that [not being picked].

“No [explanation from Tomasson], but it's hard to take a break."

When asked about Elanga’s outburst, former Newcastle forward Tomasson said: “I haven't heard what he said so I can't comment on it."

Elanga will now return to Newcastle having played just one half of football during Sweden’s back-to-back defeats in the international break. The Magpies travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (3pm kick-off) before returning to Champions League action at St James’ Park next week.

While Elanga is yet to get off the mark for Newcastle since his £55million move from Nottingham Forest in the summer, he has caught the eye in the Champions League with a positive display against Barcelona followed by a man of the match performance in the 4-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise.