Newcastle United latest news: Anthony Elanga has opened up about his start to life at St James’ Park and on working with Eddie Howe.

Anthony Elanga has insisted that ‘it will click’ between himself and his new Newcastle United teammates. Elanga joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest this summer in a big-money move worth £55m.

Newcastle United had tracked him throughout his time at the City Ground and, one year after launching an ambitious deadline day bid for him, finally secured his signature in July. Elanga was the first big name through the doors on Tyneside this summer and came in to strengthen a right-wing position that had been sorely lacking in depth following Miguel Almiron’s move back to Atlanta United.

Ten games into his Newcastle United career and the Swedish international has registered just one assist, however, with that coming in Brussels last week as he won a penalty for Anthony Gordon to convert at Lotto Park. Elanga was voted as UEFA’s Man of the Match on that day, but then endured a difficult afternoon against his former club on Sunday before being replaced by Jacob Murphy.

Elanga has shown glimpses of his talent and potential during his time on Tyneside and will be desperate to show that on a more regular basis once he returns from international duty with Sweden later this month.

Anthony Elanga makes Newcastle United statement

Newcastle United’s track record of signings has been almost faultless in recent seasons - although it can take some players a little bit of time to adapt to life at the club and under Howe. Anthony Gordon, who is regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, scored just once during his first half a season at St James’ Park before exploding during his first full campaign with the club.Elanga will be hopeful of following in Gordon’s footsteps once he becomes acclimatised to his new surroundings and the way Howe wants him to play. On his start to the season, Elanga told Swedish media outlet Expressen : “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“It’s just about staying focused. I know how good I am and how good I can be.

“When I get the chance, I have to take it. When a goal comes in, it will click. It’s a new system, new players, and they’ll get comfortable with me and I with them.”

On working with Howe, Elange added: “A fantastic coach who I’m learning a lot from. For me, he is the best coach I have ever had.

“He helps me a lot on and off the field. I feel like I am getting better.

“I’ve played ten games, I think I’ve started six. We’ll have 60 games this year, and the coach is smart and knows what he’s doing.

“The way we play takes a lot of strain on the body. It requires intensity.

“He tries to keep everyone fresh and ready. We’ve won games, that’s the most important thing.”

After representing Sweden this month, the former Manchester United man will return to Tyneside and prepare for yet another busy fixture schedule. The Magpies face Brighton on Saturday 18 October before hosting Benfica at St James’ Park in the Champions League just three days after their trip to the south coast.