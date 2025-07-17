Everything Anthony Elanga said on Newcastle United transfer, Alexander Isak & Celtic

Anthony Elanga has spoken to the local media for the first time since signing for Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest.

The £55million transfer was confirmed last Friday and Elanga has since travelled with the Newcastle squad to Austria for a training camp this week.

It was from the picturesque Alpine town of Seefeld that the 23-year-old winger addressed the media via a Zoom call.

The Sweden international spoke about his move to Newcastle, what he wants to achieve and the prospect of playing alongside ‘the best striker in the world’ at club level in Alexander Isak.

Anthony Elanga on Newcastle United transfer

When asked about the project he’s joining at Newcastle and why it appealed to him, Elanga said: “For me, it's about what they're building already. I think what we're building here is unique and special.

“And for me, that was the most important thing, that I want to be part of that. I want to build something that's going to be in my memories forever. An amazing history, amazing memories.

"And I think what they've done last year, winning that trophy, playing the way they did, getting a place in the Champions League, and it's the players that they have, I think it's a no-brainer for a player like me to come here and wanting to really improve and take my game to a whole other level.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“For me, it's just about looking forward. And as soon as I knew about Newcastle, it was a no-brainer. I knew I wanted to come here.

“I had a feeling that it's going to improve me and it's going to make me better a player. The staff, the players have helped me settle in so well, and it's only looking forward from now.”

Elanga has already settled in well with his new teammates, performing his initiation of Ben E. King’s Stand by Me while staying in Austria. The 23-year-old also has good pre-existing relationships with William Osula, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman to name a few and admitted it feels like he’s been at the club ‘years’ opposed to less than a week.

“All the lads have been great, the staff,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here. I just want to showcase my talent and my abilities.

“Take my game to a whole new level, which I think I can, especially with the gaffer and the players here. They are going to make me even better. So far it has been amazing, and I’m looking forward to playing now.

“I’m a pacey and direct player. I can play on either side, I can play as a striker. I can use both feet. I’ve got lots of weapons to my game. Coming here at this moment in time, it is perfect for my career.

“What we want to achieve, how we want to play. This season, it’s going to be perfect.”

Anthony Elanga quizzed about Alexander Isak

Elanga’s first week at Newcastle has seen his international teammate Alexander Isak subject to serious transfer interest from Liverpool.

Although Newcastle have made their intention not to sell Isak clear, there has still been plenty of noise around the striker’s future.

While the prospect of playing alongside Isak was admittedly a factor in his decision to join Newcastle, Elanga was quick to emphasise other reasons why he opted to sign a long-term deal on Tyneside.

"There were a lot of factors that played into it,” Elanga said. “The city, the fanbase, as well as Alex, Anthony Gordon, Bruno [Guimaraes], Joelinton, Joe Willock and also winning a trophy after 70 years.

"Getting that winning factor back into the city. They came so close [in 2023], but now they have a trophy.

"I think that played a huge part. You can see in training, the intensity and competitiveness, it is second to none.

"It is something that I feed off. I really want to feed off it and use that fuel to show it in games.

"Even in pre-season, starting with Celtic, using the winning mentality and showcase what we are about this season. That has been a huge factor.”

But when asked about Isak’s future, Elanga remained cagey with his responses.

“Alex is one of the best players in the world, there is always going to be noise around him,” he added. “He's somebody I know from my national team so I know how good he is.

“At the end of the day, he’s a Newcastle United player right now. For me, I’m just trying to focus on what he’s doing in training and speaking to him every day.

“Whenever I speak to Alex it’s always about good things – how my family is, how his family is and that’s the first thing [he asked me].

“I always try and focus on the present and the now and Alex being the person he is, one of the best attackers in the world, I think there’s always going to be noise around him but he’s the type of player who is always staying focused.

“What he’s shown in training is second to none and I’m looking forward to continuing training with him. Not just him but also Anthony Gordon who I’m also close with.

“He’s helped me a lot settling in – he came from a different city as well, he’s helped me a lot to settle in. It’s been amazing so far.”

Elanga will be hoping to feature for the first time as a Newcastle player at Celtic on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and establish his partnership with Isak at club level.

“It's the manager's decision at the end of the day,” Elanga continued. “There are loads of partnerships out there. You could see obviously me and Bruno [Guimaraes], me and Sandro [Tonali], me and AG [Anthony Gordon].

“It would be great, Alex and me. The best striker in the world and someone that, not just as a player, he's an amazing person as well.

“I can always rely on him for advice and whatever.He' s always going to be there to help me, so I appreciate him a lot.

“I know it’s going to be amazing. Every session I want to continue to improve, take on information and get better.”