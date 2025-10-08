Anthony Elanga has reflected on his start to life at Newcastle United following his £55million move from Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Elanga is confident ‘it will click’ for him at Newcastle United after a slow start to life on Tyneside.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for £55million in the summer, is yet to register a goal or an assist in 10 appearances in all competitions.

It was a stat Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe labelled as ‘harsh’ as he leapt to the Swedish winger’s defence.

“It’s harsh to say he’s got no goals or assists,” Howe said. “Statistically, that is right. But you look at the chances he has created and sometimes it’s not on him that players he has served haven’t scored. I always think that is a tough one.

“He has done his job several times but it hasn’t ended up in a goal. I have been really pleased with his general contribution and he’s looked a threat.

“You see what strengths he will bring. He has that raw pace and power that is so difficult to defend against. But I think he can get better and improve and we can help him do that as we continue to work with him.”

Elanga was named man of the match in Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League last week. The winger’s cross eventually led to Newcastle’s opening goal before he won a penalty converted by Anthony Gordon to make it 2-0.

But it was a frustrating afternoon for Elanga against his former club at St James’ Park on Sunday. Despite Newcastle securing a 2-0 win over Forest, Elanga struggled to make an impact down the right and was taken off midway through the second half.

Alexander Isak loved Anthony Elanga transfer

When Elanga joined Newcastle before the start of pre-season, there was plenty of talk of a link-up with his Sweden teammate Alexander Isak.

In a rare summer social media interaction, Isak commented on Elanga’s Instagram post about joining Newcastle with the ‘eye heart’ emoji. But the striker never ended up playing alongside Elanga as he would soon manufacture a move away from Newcastle and join Liverpool.

When Elanga was asked about playing alongside Isak in his first press conference with the local media back in July, he told The Gazette: “There's loads of partnerships out there. You could see obviously me and Bruno [Guimaraes], me and Sandro [Tonali], me and AG [Anthony Gordon]. There are so many different partnerships.

“It would be great, Alex and me. The best striker in the world and someone that, not just as a player, he's an amazing person as well so I can always rely on him to go for advice and whatever.

“He's always going to be there to help me so I appreciate him a lot.”

In hindsight, the manner in which Elanga downplayed the partnership with Isak and focused on the likes of Guimaraes, Tonali and Gordon instead was perhaps an indicator of what was to come.

Anthony Elanga reflects on start at Newcastle United

Elanga has now linked up with Isak once again at international level with Sweden for the World Cup qualifier matches against Switzerland and Kosovo.

And when asked about his start to life at Newcastle by the Swedish media, Elanga relayed a message of patience.

“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “It is about just staying focused.

“I know how good I am and how good I can be. When I get the chance, I have to take it.

“When a goal comes, it will click. It is a new system, new players and they will get comfortable with me and I with them.”

Elanga added: “[Eddie Howe] is a fantastic coach, who I am learning a lot from.

“For me, he is the best coach I have ever had. He helps me a lot on and off the field and I feel like I am getting better, that is the most important thing.

“I have played ten games, started six of them. We will have 60 games this year and the coach is smart and knows what he’s doing.

“The way we play takes a lot of strain on the body, it requires intensity. He tries to keep everyone fresh and ready.

“We have won games, that is the most important thing.”