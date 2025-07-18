Anthony Elanga’s arrival has brought with it some much-needed competition in the wide areas at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elanga joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest last week for £55million, the second most expensive signing in the club’s history behind Alexander Isak.

As such, he’s expected to play a key role in the side this coming season as he looks to build on a strong 2024/25 campaign at Nottingham Forest, which saw Newcastle act on their interest and sign the winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elanga will give Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe a selection headache heading into the new season. Howe will have to choose which two wingers of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elanga will start the opening game of the campaign at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

A big pre-season ahead for NUFC and Anthony Elanga

Pre-season is a good opportunity to stake a claim to start on the opening day. But Howe has often been patient with new signings, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all having to wait to make their first starts for the club.

Elanga contributed six goals and 12 assists for Forest last season in all competitions. In comparison, his direct competition on the right wing, Murphy, contributed nine goals and 14 assists.

Elanga will have to prove himself to Howe first in order to get the nod, with the Newcastle boss facing a welcome selection dilemma heading into the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Elanga addresses Jacob Murphy competition

Looking at the competition in Newcastle’s squad, Elanga said: “You see what Jacob has done last season, outstanding. He was amazing.

“I was speaking to him, he’s someone I’m really close to now. What he did last season, and Harvey as well, we have that depth now in the team, and anyone can play anywhere.

“It’s an amazing thing to have for the team and an amazing decision and amazing thing for the gaffer to have because he knows if one person ain’t starting, this person will come in and make sure he shows why he is starting.

“That’s an important thing to have. Hopefully that winning mentality we have now will continue and win titles and create history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

And when asked by The Gazette how he plans on establishing himself in the starting line-up amid stiff competition, Elanga said: “I always have this saying where I always try to apply myself 120% every single day. If I do that, I'm going to get that out of the session.

“Whether I'm playing with Harvey or AG or Jacob's playing, for me it's about making sure when I get the opportunity, I show what I can really do.

“At the end of the day, we're a team. If they play and they do really well, I will continuously support them because I know when I get my time, they'll do the same. Yes, there's competition, but I think competition is helping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's amazing to have that because it's only going to make us better and it's only going to spur us on even more in training.

“It's an amazing thing to have and I think it's an amazing thing to have as well to have different players that can play differently. It's a really good thing.”

Elanga classifies himself as a two-footed player capable of playing down either flank or even through the middle, presenting plenty of versatility and potential options for Howe to consider heading into the new season.