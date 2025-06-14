Anthony Elanga and Newcastle United forward William Osula have once again been interacting on social media.

The 23-year-old winger has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United, who have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have also sent representatives down to Nottingham to work on a potential transfer for the Sweden international.

Elanga is a fan favourite at Forest, having contributed six goals and 12 assists during the 2024/25 season to help the club claim a seventh-place finish while also reaching the FA Cup semi-final. As such, the winger won’t come cheap for Newcastle.

But he already has several strong relationships at St James’ Park. He is international teammates with Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth and has a good friendship with Osula, which developed through the pair sharing the same agency.

While Elanga’s relationship with Osula pre-dates any Newcastle links, his interactions with the Danish forward on social media never fail to add fuel to the transfer speculation fire.

Whenever Osula posts on social media, you can be sure the Forest winger will interact with it in some way.

And Osula’s latest social media post was true to form as the Newcastle forward posted an image of him celebrating a goal for Denmark at the Under-21s European Championships.

The 21-year-old scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory for Denmark over Ukraine and posted the image along with the caption: “Goal ⚽️ Assist 🅰️ 3 points 🇩🇰#u21euro.”

Elanga quickly commented with a reference to Osula’s unofficial motto: “W’s in the chat cuzooo.”

The Forest winger also commented on Osula’s previous post about his visit to New York City.

Elanga responded to the post, commenting: “My boy.”

Predictably, Elanga’s comments are met with dozens of Newcastle supporters asking the winger to join the club.

Osula has also given the Swede a similar invitation previously. The Dane posted a video on Tiktok showing Joe Willock and Isak eating a meal he had cooked for them.

Elanga commented on the video asking where his invitation was, to which Osula responded: “Anytime my bro join us.”

The interactions have seen many Newcastle fans give Osula the nickname ‘agent Osula’ given his connections with the club’s transfer target.

Anthony Elanga opens up on Newcastle United links

Whilst on international duty with Sweden last week, Elanga was quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle.

But the former Manchester United man remains coy on his future as he told Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”