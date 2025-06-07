‘I guess’ - Anthony Elanga breaks silence on Newcastle United transfer links

Anthony Elanga has spoken about reports linking him with a move to St James’ Park.

Elanga is currently on international duty with Sweden and played the full 90 minutes as they defeated Hungary 2-0 in a friendly match on Friday evening. Goals from Benjamin Nygren of Danish club FC Nordsjaellend and Brighton’s Yasin Ayari secured the win for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

No Newcastle United players were involved in the game after Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty after picking up a groin injury during the final weeks of the Premier League season. Emil Krafth was not picked by Tomasson for the squad.

However, there was some interest in the match from the north east with Elanga starting up-front for his country, just a few hours after news broke that Newcastle United had once again reignited their interest in the former Manchester United man. The Mail Online reported that the Magpies had enquired about signing the 23-year-old after missing out on his signature last summer.

Nottingham Forest are expected to be tough negotiators this summer, however, with Elanga still having three years left on his contract at the City Ground. Forest are also under no financial pressure to sell the winger this summer.

Anthony Elanga breaks silence on Newcastle United links

Unsurprisingly, Elanga was asked about speculation linking him with a move to Tyneside by Swedish media after the full-time whistle was blown at the Puskas Arena in Budapest - coincidentally where the 2025/26 Champions League final is scheduled to be held. Unsurprisingly, Elanga was coy on discussing any transfer, telling Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”

Whilst Elanga left the Hungarian capital without a goal, he did have a number of chances to score for his country. Despite playing as a winger for his club, Elanga started as a striker on Friday night - a move that will very likely interest those in the north east.

The Magpies need a striker who can deputise for Isak and also want to strengthen at right-wing. The pressures of needing to add elsewhere in the squad, though, may mean they sign one versatile forward who can play across the front line in order to plug those gaps this summer.

Elanga and Newcastle United are far from strangers, as well, with the former Manchester United man having been linked with a move to Tyneside a year ago. PSR pressures, however, dissuaded the Magpies from making a move on that occasion. A move this summer will likely cost around £50m.