Anthony Elanga has again emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer.

The Nottingham Forest man was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but financial restrictions brought on because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules meant that the Magpies were unable to pursue a move and meet Forest’s valuation of the winger. Elanga would go on to score six times and create a further 12 goals during an impressive campaign for the Tricky Trees.

According to the Mail Online , Newcastle United have ‘enquired’ about a move for Elanga this summer after missing out on Bryan Mbeumo’s signature - with the Cameroon international seemingly bound for Old Trafford. After failing with bids of around £40m last summer, it is likely that Newcastle will have to pay north of £50m to sign the 23-year-old this time around.

Whilst PSR is not expected to be a problem on Tyneside, nor is it likely to threaten Forest. The Magpies were forced to allow Elliot Anderson to move to the City Ground last summer in order to comply with those rules and avoid a points deduction at the end of June, with Yankuba Minteh also leaving the club to join Brighton.

Elanga has been tracked for some time by Newcastle United and would be someone that can hit the ground running in the Premier League - whilst also offering versatility in their front line. The former Manchester United man scored a stunning solo goal against the Red Devils last season, one which saw him run the full length of the City Ground pitch before placing the ball into the back of the net.

Replays of that goal have got many Newcastle United fans salivating at the prospect of Elanga doing similar at the Gallowgate End - but getting a move over the line for the Swedish international won’t be a simple one.

Nottingham Forest’s stance on Anthony Elanga transfer

Whilst Newcastle can offer Elanga Champions League football, Forest are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Elanga has three years left on his current contract at the City Ground and will not have to scramble around to sell players to comply with PSR.

Elanga moved from Old Trafford to the banks of the river Trent for £15m in 2023, meaning Forest will net a more than tidy profit if they are to sell him this summer. The Magpies, meanwhile, will likely have to pay a fee near to their club-record purchase to tempt Forest into selling.

Only twice have the Magpies spent more than £50m on a single player, parting with £55m and £63m to sign Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak in 2023 and 2022 respectively. The summer transfer window is open for just three more days, before it temporarily closes for just-shy of a week.

Clubs will again be allowed to sign players when the window reopens on June 16. Newcastle United will have until 7pm on Monday 1 September to get all their transfer business in order and completed.