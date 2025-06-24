Newcastle United are attempting to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Newcastle hold a long-term interest in the 23-year-old winger, who contributed six goals and 11 assists for Forest in the Premier League last season.

The Magpies held talks with Forest over the potential signing of Elanga last summer but a deal did not materialise.

But a running theme of Newcastle’s transfer pursuits this summer has been reigniting their interest in past targets. See James Trafford and Joao Pedro, for example - two players who had previously agreed to join Newcastle only for the transfer to fall through.

With Joao Pedro it was the availability of Alexander Isak that prompted a late U-turn from Newcastle back in 2022 while last summer The Magpies were unable to agree on a fee with Burnley for Trafford. Now they’re looking to sign both players once again.

Newcastle United want Anthony Elanga

While Newcastle never got quite so far in their attempts to sign Elanga, the Swedish winger is a top target for Eddie Howe’s side on the right wing. The Magpies enquired about the former Manchester United man at the start of the month and have now made a formal bid for the winger.

The Athletic claims an initial £45million bid for Elanga from Newcastle has been rejected by Forest, who have no intention of selling the winger.

Forest are understood to have put a £60million valuation on Elanga, who they paid £15million for back in 2023.

But as June draws to a close and clubs start to prepare for a return to pre-season training, Newcastle’s transfer activity is expected to pick up.

Talks with Trafford are ongoing while there is confidence an agreement can be reached with Brighton regarding Joao Pedro, though Chelsea’s interest could scupper a potential deal.

As for Elanga, Nottingham Forest are closing in on a double signing that could be the catalyst for Elanga’s departure.

Nottingham Forest ‘agree’ £18.75m double deal

According to ESPN, Forest have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign wingers Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula in a deal worth £18.75million.

While Forest are understood to be closing in on a deal, personal terms for both players are yet to be finalised.

Weah, 25, plays on the right wing but is also capable of playing in a deeper role. The United States international has scored six goals and assisted five for Juventus in 43 appearances over the past season and is currently away at the FIFA Club World Cup in his home country.

Mbangula, 21, can play across the front three but has been used predominantly as a left winger by Juventus. He has been limited to just 11 starts during the 2024/25 season, but has contributed with four goals and five assists.

The double signing at least puts Elanga’s position in the side under threat as his future remains uncertain. The final decision will ultimately lie with Forest, who are already proving to be tough negotiators after Newcastle’s initial bid.

Anthony Elanga confirms Alexander Isak Newcastle United talk

One thing that has fuelled the transfer talk surrounding Elanga and Newcastle is the player’s pre-existing relationships with players already at the club.

The Swede is international teammates with Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak and also has a close friendship with William Osula. Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman have also interacted with the Forest man on social media over the past week.

And after Newcastle’s unsuccessful attempt to sign Elanga last summer, the winger revealed he had a conversation with Isak about the potential move.

“Isak talked to me about [Newcastle’s interest],” Elanga said last year. “But I said the same to him as I say to you.

“We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham. The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest.

“But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there. I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens.”