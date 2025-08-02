Newcastle United transfer news: Anthony Gordon has spoken about Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool this summer.

Newcastle United’s pre-season tour to Asia has been dominated by off-field transfer talk surrounding the future of Alexander Isak. Isak didn’t travel with the first-team for their matches against Arsenal, Team K-League and Tottenham Hotspur amid intense speculation over his future at the club.

Interest from Liverpool only turned into a concrete bid on Friday, where it was revealed the Reds had offered a sum of money significantly lower than Newcastle United’s valuation of the striker. The Magpies have remained firm all summer that Isak is not for sale and have rebuffed Liverpool’s first bid for him.

All of this is happening whilst Eddie Howe, his team and coaching staff are away in Asia as they begin to ramp up their pre-season preparations. A turbulent summer to date has seen them add just Anthony Elanga to their ranks on a permanent basis.

Elanga was the club’s top target throughout the first few weeks of the summer window and, after some tough negotiations with Nottingham Forest, a deal was eventually concluded for £52m plus add-ons. Elanga will add quality and depth to Eddie Howe’s attacking line - one they will hope includes Isak when the season gets underway on August 16.

Anthony Gordon on Alexander Isak transfer rumours

Howe’s squad face Spurs in their final match of their trip to Asia on Sunday before they return to England and face a double-header against La Liga opponents at St James’ Park next week. The squad will be keen for all talk surrounding Isak’s future to have dissipated by then to allow them to focus on the task at hand and prepare in the best possible way for the start of the Premier League season.

Speaking to the media in Asia, Anthony Gordon was asked about his feelings on Isak’s current situation, with the winger admitting he can sympathise with what his teammate is going through at the moment.

“For Alex, I feel for him too,” Gordon said. “It’s difficult.

“People forget you’re a human-being in that scenario. He will be going through a lot.

“The club is going through a lot. I hope everyone gets what they want in the end.”

The former Everton man continued: “It's difficult for us, because there’s only so much we can actually do. We don’t actually know a lot.

“People always think players know the ins and outs, and the reality is we don’t. You guys (journalists) tell us most of the time!

“Listen, it’s just noise; there’s not much we can do. That’s a question for the manager, because I think he probably feels it more, or for people higher up at the club.

“As players, you just have to play. Do what is required of us and do the basics.”

Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway on Saturday 16 August when they face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Magpies finished above Villa only on goal difference last season as they qualified for the Champions League, with the Villains being forced to settle for a spot in the Europa League.