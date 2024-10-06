Anthony Gordon breaks silence on Newcastle United penalty miss at Everton
Gordon took responsibility for the lack of goals as he saw a first half penalty saved by Jordan Pickford and missed an opportunity late in the second half as Newcastle were forced to settle for a point.
Reflecting on the point against his former club, Gordon took to Instagram to post: “A great performance, just couldn’t put them away, and that’s on me.
“Never easy missing but you’ll never ever see me shy away from stepping up for my team. Thanks to everyone that travelled - till next time.”
Gordon will now join up with the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece on October 10 at Wembley Stadium (7:45pm kick-off) and Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on October 13 (5pm kick-off). England won their opening two Nations League matches against Finland and Republic of Ireland last month.
After the international break, Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park in the Premier League. Gordon scored from the spot last time out for Newcastle at home as they drew 1-1 with Manchester City.
He has been playing up front in the absence of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson but could return to his favoured left-wing position as the duo close in on returns from injury.
