Newcastle United fresh injury uncertainty as key man provides 13-word update

Kieran Trippier is a fresh injury concern for Newcastle United heading into the international break as he was forced off during the 0-0 draw with Everton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trippier was rested for the AFC Wimbledon Carabao Cup match in midweek after picking up a knock against Manchester City last weekend but was deemed fit to start Newcastle’s Premier League encounter at Goodison Park. The 33-year-old lasted 71 minutes before gesturing to come off in the match with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

He was replaced by Tino Livramento but Newcastle were unable to find a winner in the closing stages of the match which saw Jordan Pickford save an Anthony Gordon penalty in the first half.

When asked about Trippier’s injury, Howe couldn’t provide a clear update.

“I don't know,” he said. “He said he felt something but you're going off gestures and actions. He went down and felt his hamstring but I haven't spoken to him about that.”

Trippier’s social media activity after the game suggested that his injury was not serious as he did not acknowledge it in an Instagram post, which read: “We wanted three points today but we take the positives and move forward.”

Newcastle head into the international break with 12 points from their opening seven Premier League matches. Trippier won’t be going away with England after retiring from international duty following Euro 2024.

The right-back will be hoping to be fit and available for when Newcastle return to league action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in a fortnight’s time.