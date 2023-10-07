Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle head into the match at the London Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off) in fine form with five wins and a draw in their last six matches in all competitions. On Wednesday, The Magpies secured a historic 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park.

But they return to Premier League action with a number of injury concerns.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury and unavailable list heading into West Ham...

Anthony Gordon (suspension)

Anthony Gordon has arguably been Newcastle’s player of the season so far but will miss the trip to West Ham on Sunday after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Burnley last Saturday.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Callum Wilson has missed Newcastle’s last three matches due to a ‘very minor’ hamstring injury, according to Eddie Howe. The Magpies boss was always hopeful of seeing the forward back in action before the international break but revealed the player is still a doubt for Sunday’s match.

Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 08/10

Joelinton (hamstring)

Joelinton lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley last Saturday before going down with a hamstring issue.

Howe’s suggestion was that the hamstring issue is not too serious with the player facing a late fitness test for West Ham.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has also missed the last three matches and is facing another couple of weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing 45 minutes for the Under-21s last Friday. While he is technically fit, it may still take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and ready to be available in first-team matches.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces at least another month out following an Achilles injury.

In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November. Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is facing three month months on the sidelines with a foot injury following the results of a scan on Monday. The 25-doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available.