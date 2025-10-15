Newcastle United news: Anthony Gordon scored as Thomas Tuchel’s England secured World Cup qualification with victory over Latvia.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Gordon has revealed the hard work in ensuring he is in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next summer’s World Cup begins the moment he returns to Newcastle United.

Gordon’s goal in Riga on Tuesday night set the Three Lions on their way to a 5-0 win over Latvia. That result secured England’s qualification for next summer’s World Cup with two qualifying games to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s strike was very reminiscent of a goal he netted for Newcastle United against Manchester City back in January 2024 as he burst past defenders, cut inside and curled an effort into the far bottom corner. Two goals from Harry Kane, an own goal and a late Ebere Eze strike secured a five-star win for Tuchel’s side as he can now plan for a first major tournament in charge of England.

Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United vow

Having become a regular under the German, Gordon will be desperate to prove himself to his international manager and book his spot on the plane to USA, Canada and Mexico. To do that, though, the former Everton man has admitted he must perform at club level.

Gordon started the campaign having to play as a striker, before his momentum was interrupted after he received a red card during their defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park. The 24-year-old has since returned to his more natural left-wing role under Eddie Howe and is determined to impress back on Tyneside.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live following Tuesday night’s win in Latvia, Gordon said: “I think definitely the last three performances have been my best for England and I think they've got progressively better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, yet again, I can't rest on that. I still feel I can do more. I still feel like I could have scored two goals and got an assist or two. So if I want to be really top, top, elite, world-level winger, I've got more to do.”

He continued: “I think every young lad in England dreams of playing in a World Cup for England, so there aren't many words you can use to describe the feeling it would mean putting on a shirt in one of them games [next summer].

“So, listen, it starts in November. Actually, it starts back at club level.

“I'm not lost on the competition, I'm not lost on the fact that being successful in the qualifiers means we get on a plane, that's definitely not the case. I need to go back to my club, perform and get into the next camp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s performances for England have certainly caught the attention of Micah Richards who believes that the Magpies man has taken his game ‘to the next level’ in recent times: “Gordon, I think he’s took his game to the next level,” Richards told the Rest is Football Podcast.

“I think he’s always been a confident boy. He’s always been able to go both ways.

“He’s played a little bit up front in that number nine role but he’s definitely best out wide. I think his final ball is getting a lot better.

“Don’t forget, when he goes down that side, he’s coming on to his left foot, but some of the balls he put in [v Latvia], they were a lot better than I’ve seen previously. So I think he did well.”