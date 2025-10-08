Newcastle United duo Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon have joined up with the England squad.

Newcastle United pair Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon have been training with the England this week in preparation for Thursday’s friendly match against Wales.

After the Wales game, The Three Lions will then look to take another step closer to World Cup qualification as they travel to Latvia looking to keep their 100% qualifying record intact.

Victory over Latvia would effectively guarantee World Cup qualification for Thomas Tuchel’s side as Burn and Gordon look to secure their seat on the plane to North America next summer.

Gordon went away with England to Euro 2024 but was left frustrated as his gametime was significantly limited as the Three Lions ended up finishing runners-up to Spain.

Burn only made his England debut in March but has been a regular in Tuchel’s squads since then as he hopes to make his World Cup debut at age 34 next summer.

Newcastle also have several other England hopefuls in their squad with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall previously capped by England, but are currently unavailable due to injury.

Goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale have also previously been capped by England but have found themselves down the pecking order in recent years. The duo were part of England’s previous World Cup squad in 2022 but neither got on the pitch in the tournament ahead of Jordan Pickford, who remains first choice heading into next summer’s tournament.

Anthony Gordon ‘gutted’ after Newcastle United injury blow

Gordon admitted he was ‘gutted’ to see Livramento miss out on the England squad following a knee injury picked up against Arsenal.

Livramento is set to be sidelined for around eight weeks in total, which will also rule the 22-year-old out of the November international break as well.

“Gutted for Tino that he can’t be here,” Gordon said. “Obviously, he’s been immense for Newcastle for a long time and played a lot of games.

“So hopefully he can just rest, get better and recover and come back better.”

Gordon is becoming a regular for England at international level having made his debut in March 2024. He will be looking to add to his 14 caps and one goal this international break.

“The difficulty for England sometimes [is] that you’re not playing with the lads all the time,” Gordon added.

“So the chemistry is not as good as you’d like it to be at club level. But I’ve been here for a long time now, so I’ve got a good chemistry with everyone on the pitch.”

Dan Burn ‘injury’ revealed

Fresh images showing Burn arriving with England on international duty have revealed a fresh injury for the Newcastle defender, though not one that will keep him out of action.

Following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park, Burn has had his left hand and fingers bandaged.

Despite the issue, Burn was pictured in training at St George’s Park on Wednesday morning.

Newcastle will be hoping Burn returns to Tyneside fully fit and available given the limited options at left-back following the injuries to Hall and Livramento.