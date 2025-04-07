Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s team news to face Leicester City has been confirmed with Alexander Isak starting at the King Power Stadium.

For the fourth game running Eddie Howe has named the same Newcastle United side with Kieran Trippier and Joelinton also keeping their place after injury concerns picked up against Brentford last time out.

But Anthony Gordon has not travelled due to a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with England last month.

Matt Targett is back in the squad after missing the Brentford game due to illness but Joe Willock misses out.

Eddie Howe said on Gordon’s fitness ahead of the match: “No, he hasn't [trained], no, not yet.

“He's another one that we're monitoring. We think he's still recovering from the really, really bad knock he got for England, which still got a huge bruising on his leg.

“So, he's done individual training, he's not done group training. He's still not feeling 100% pain-free, so again, let's wait and see.”

Gordon has missed Newcastle’s last three matches due to suspension, but after serving his ban is now out due to injury.

It’s been over a month since the 23-year-old featured for Newcastle in the the 2-1 FA Cup defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in which he was shown a straight red card.

The official club website have stated: “Joe Willock misses out on a place in the squad as the Magpies observe concussion protocols, while Anthony Gordon is not yet fit to return.”

Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier & Joelinton all start for NUFC v Leicester

Isak and Trippier were both forced off with groin issues in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford last time out while Joelinton received treatment on a knee issue that was strapped up for the match.

The trio were monitored over the weekend and passed fit to start against The Foxes on Monday night.

On Friday, Howe said about Isak: “He’s not been carrying [an issues], it was just in the warm-up against Brentford he felt [his groin] and just got that through the game.

“Alex felt good going into the game but felt something, it wasn’t enough to stop him and he felt able to play. He’s not an injury-prone player, he’s had a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and again. He felt it against Liverpool [in the Premier League] and it reared its head against Brentford but it’s a very, very minor issue.”

Joelinton managed to get through the Brentford match despite Howe admitting he was ‘not 100%’ after the game.

"We hope [he’s okay], yeah,” Howe said on Friday. “He'd be another one in the category that's got a niggle, but knowing Joey, he'll probably say he's fine today and good to train. So we'd have to manage him and we'd have to look after him and try and navigate the next few days.”

Newcastle United confirmed line-up v Leicester City

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Wilson, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave