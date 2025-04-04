Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was ‘delighted’ to see Fabian Schar commit his future to the club for another year.

Schar’s contract was set to expire in the summer but the 33-year-old has now signed an extended deal that runs until June 2026.

The Swiss defender has played a key role at Newcastle since arriving from Deportivo la Coruna in 2018 for just £3million. Schar has made 221 appearances for The Magpies and has been one of the most frequently used players by head coach Eddie Howe over the past three-and-a-half years.

Schar played a key role in Newcastle’s recent Carabao Cup win and scored two goals in the competition en route to Wembley. He also provided one of the most iconic St James’ Park moments in recent memory with his goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

Eddie Howe ‘delighted’ with Fabian Schar contract

Reflecting on Schar’s new deal, Howe said: “Yeah, delighted he's signed, delighted. He's been really good this year for us.

“He trains well, very popular within the squad. He's contributed and he's been an ever-present really when he's been fit. So, yeah, really pleased that he's committed.”

Schar will go down in history as part of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup winning side but also for the fine goals he has scored for the club as a defender.

“I think [supporters] will remember him as the unique player that he is,” Howe added. “I think a defender that's not orthodox he does things that he probably shouldn't be doing, like his finish against Liverpool [at St James’ Park in December]. He has no right to score from there.

“I can add other goals to that where you think, wow, he's class. He's got moments where you go, wow, what a pass. I think he did one against Brentford the other day where he passed into Alex [Isak’s] feet from 30 yards away.

“I don't think anyone sees that pass on the pitch. I think his defensive work since I've been here has definitely improved. I think as a defender, you're always judged against that first.

“He was part of a defensive unit that conceded the joint lowest number of goals in the Premier League. I think he'll probably take as much pride from that as he will from the other bits of his game. He needs to continue that improvement.”

Five players out of contract at Newcastle United this summer

Schar’s new deal leaves just five senior players out of contract at the club this summer as things stand. Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are the two main ones while goalkeeping duo Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy also have deals that expire at the end of June.

Jamal Lewis returned from his loan spell at Sao Paulo and was named in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season but has been training away from the club. He is set to be released in the summer.

After Schar’s deal, Howe was coy on whether any more new contracts could be confirmed before the end of the season as he said with a smirk: “Who knows?”

Newcastle United eye defensive additions in summer transfer window

Despite Schar signing a new deal at Newcastle, the club will still be looking to bolster their centre-back options this summer - particularly if club captain Lascelles leaves. The Magpies have already agreed to sell Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in the summer following his loan spell at the Serie A club.

Schar is the only natural right-sided centre-back in the first-team squad heading into next season as things stand. Having failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer, the club are likely to make a move for a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

After three quiet transfer windows in which losses were cut, Newcastle are set to have money to bolster their squad in the summer in preparation for a return to European football.

Newcastle are already guaranteed to be playing at least Conference League football after winning the Carabao Cup but are now targeting Champions League qualification as they sit just a point off the top five with a game in hand.