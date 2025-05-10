Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s James Trafford has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Trafford has just finished a stunning campaign with the Clarets, one that saw his brilliant form in goal lay the foundations for their immediate return to the Premier League. Trafford kept 29 clean sheets in his 45 league appearances, conceding just 16 goals in the 16 appearances he did not register a shutout in.

That form has led Trafford to an England call-up and constant speculation that he may be on the move away from Turf Moor this summer. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a year now, with Newcastle failing last summer to tempt Burnley into selling Trafford.

Whilst they are expected to go back in for the former Manchester City man when this summer’s window opens, they could face stiff competition for his signature, with Scott Parker revealing his belief that Trafford will soon become a regular England international. Speaking to the Burnley Express, Parker said: “After a hard season last year and an early part of this year, where there were some ups and downs, I’ve seen a young boy grow into a man and his quality is undeniable – everyone has seen that.

“I was quoted in saying that he’s a world class keeper, which he is and there is no doubt that I see him as a future England keeper. He’s been incredible.”

Anthony Gordon’s James Trafford praise

And Parker is far from the first person to describe Trafford as an ‘incredible’ goalkeeper. In fact, Gordon used those exact words about Trafford following England Under-21’s triumph in the U21 Euros back in 2023.

Under Lee Carsley, England went unbeaten, didn’t concede a single goal en route to lifting the trophy with Trafford saving a penalty in the final against Spain to preserve his side’s perfect record: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said in the immediate aftermath of that game.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”

Gordon was named as player of the tournament that summer and continued that momentum into his club form where he became a regular at St James’ Park after failing to break into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans during his first half a season on Tyneside.

If Gordon and Trafford are to be reunited at club level this summer, then the Magpies will have to significantly up the transfer fee they offered Burnley for the goalkeeper last summer. The Clarets, fresh off the back of relegation under Vincent Kompany, were determined to keep hold of their first-choice keeper last summer with their decision to reject a bid from Tyneside vindicated by his tremendous season under Parker.

Back in February, Howe was asked about reports claiming Newcastle were ‘advanced’ in their pursuit of Trafford, but the Magpies head coach played down that talk, stating: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”