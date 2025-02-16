Anthony Gordon will come up against his boyhood club Liverpool twice in a crucial run of fixtures for Newcastle United.

Newcastle face Liverpool in the Premier League on February 26 (8:15pm kick-off) at Anfield before coming up against the league leaders in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off). Gordon scored against Liverpool when the sides last met in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December.

And that was a goal that would have been met with a mixed reaction back on Merseyside, given all of Gordon’s family are Liverpool supporters.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Liverpool’s rivals Everton for £45million back in 2023. He has gone on to make 93 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 22 goals.

Anthony Gordon linked with Liverpool move

Last summer, Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as Newcastle scrambled to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Instead United managed to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for a combined fee of £68million to rescue them from a potential points deduction.

As a result, Gordon remained on Tyneside and has since signed a new long-term contract at the club. But it’s a move the winger was understood to have been open to given his obvious links to the club through his family.

‘Bitter Liverpool fans’

Gordon recently discussed his connection to Liverpool during his appearance on Sky’s ‘A League Of Their Own’.

“I have no family members who support Everton,” he told host Romesh Ranganathan. “None. Not one. All Liverpool. So it was quite strange [to play for Everton].

“I was at Liverpool and they released me when I was 11, and then Everton signed me.

“As long as we lost, they [Gordon’s family] were alright. They were like ‘if you score, great, but we want you to lose still’. My family are really, really bitter Liverpool fans.”

Anthony Gordon ‘committed’ to Newcastle United

Since the summer, Gordon has stressed his commitment to Newcastle by signing a new contract and stating: “I don’t need any persuading to stay here. I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time. It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!

“I just think the club’s in a great place. Since the takeover, it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“I’m very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.

“We [my family and I] have always felt settled because Geordies are so easy-going and so welcoming, very easy to speak to and always want the best for you. It’s a very easy place to come and live, I think. I feel very connected to everyone –teammates, fans and everyone involved.”