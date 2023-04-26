Gordon left Everton to join Newcastle for £40million in January just as Dyche was appointed as the club's new manager. The youngster reportedly went on strike in a bid to force a move through to Newcastle and failed to show up for training.

But the 22-year-old felt the way his exit was reported in the media was ‘misconstrued’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he’d ever seen anything about himself in the media that wasn’t true, Gordon told the Newcastle programme: “Well, haha, probably everything from the last year, I think!

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United interacts with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I don’t blame the media because it can happen, and they can get fed from outside sources.

"But yeah, especially with how I got this move and stuff, a lot of that wasn’t true. It was misconstrued. A lot of media stuff is not true and it’s difficult at times being a player, because you can’t affect public opinion. But you learn to block it out and it doesn’t really affect me anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Gordon isn’t guaranteed to start the match between Newcastle and Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (7:45pm kick-off), he will likely face a hostile reception from the home supporters regardless.

And when asked if there is a risk of the Everton players getting caught up in the anticipated animosity surrounding Gordon, Dyche was quick to play things down.

“I don’t see why they’ll get caught up in any noise about it,” responded the Everton boss. "I’m certainly not, it was before my time here so I don’t really know too much about what has happened in the past because we’re trying to build a future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That player left, other players get a chance because of that player leaving but I don’t see why our players would be too worried about that other than just focusing on the game.”

Magpies boss Eddie Howe was also asked a similar question during his pre-match press conference but refrained from commenting too much on the situation.

“It’s very difficult for me to comment on how he left, as I’m not party to what happened and what went on,” said United’s head coach.

“I can only really comment on the player that I’ve seen, and he’s been very good, trained really well. As I’ve said many times, [he’s] very passionate, wants to achieve and do really well in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What happened at Everton, I can’t really comment on. But he’s fine and in a good place, and looking forward to the game.”

But Howe said he would be ‘mindful’ of the potential reception Gordon would receive at Goodison Park when deciding his line-up for the match.