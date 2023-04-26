Newcastle’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday leaves them sitting third in the table on 59 points, five points inside the Champions League places with two games in hand on Aston Villa in fifth. The Magpies also sit six points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand following their comprehensive win over the weekend.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's sixth goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

So with seven games remaining, Newcastle’s fate is very much in their own hands with European football of some sort almost a certainty for next season. Champions League football in a first full season under new ownership would mark a phenomenal turnaround for Newcastle, who spent the majority of last season fighting relegation.

And former Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas believes another three wins and a draw from Newcastle’s final seven games would be enough ‘to be certain’ of Champions League qualification.

A further 10 points would take Newcastle’s total up to 69, their third highest tally in the 38 game Premier League era. The Magpies highest total is 78 points from the second place finish during the 1995-96 season.

"I was very impressed with Newcastle,” Gallas said via Genting Casino when reflecting on Sunday’s win over Spurs. “I liked the way they played. They played good, attractive football. The movement between the players is excellent. They know when they have to play the ball – they pick the right moments to hurt teams.

“That is the type of football we want to see. The players are not selfish. They know exactly what they need to do to take Newcastle to the Champions League. I’m sure that everybody knows what to do after watching them play.

“I think they still have to pick up another ten points to be certain of Champions League qualification. After beating Tottenham 6-1, the confidence will be there for the next game.

“They are compact; they defend really well. They are nice to watch.”

