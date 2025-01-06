Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon will be assessed by Newcastle United ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

Gordon was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Prior to being substituted, the 23-year-old clashed with Dejan Kulusevski inside the penalty area and was left with a bloody nose.

After Dominic Solanke had given Spurs the lead, Gordon quickly equalised before Alexander Isak made it 2-1. Now Newcastle prepare to return to North London and face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

While Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou suggested his side should have won the match had ‘all things been equal’ but Howe believes Newcastle should have had a penalty that would have given them an opportunity to make it 3-1 in the second half.

“Anthony was in a bit of discomfort, only with the cut which was a nasty-looking one,” Howe said. “Looking back at the decision, I thought that it was a foul, a clear penalty, and he came away from that incident with blood on himself.

“We dusted him and got him back on the pitch and he performed really well for us, I thought he had a really good game. So we’ll see how he is today.”

The Premier League Match Centre did not provide an explanation as to why Newcastle weren’t awarded a penalty for the incident with no extended VAR check taking place.

Gordon is likely to be passed fit enough to start the match at Arsenal with Howe set to tweak his side from the weekend due to injuries and suspensions. Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar are suspended for the match so a change to the midfield is required while Sven Botman could keep his place at centre-back having gone almost 10 months without playing due to an ACL injury.