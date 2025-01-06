Newcastle United to make £25m double change v Arsenal with key duo out - predicted XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has a big decision to make about who will start for Newcastle United against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday night. The Magpies have defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford to reach this stage and are potentially just 180 minutes from another return to Wembley.

The Gunners meanwhile, have beaten Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End and Crystal Palace to reach this stage. However, dropped points against Brighton at the weekend will have slightly dampened spirits ahead of their clash with the Magpies.

Eddie Howe, though, has a number of selection issues to contend with and will be without Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes through suspension. Both players picked up their second booking of the competition during the win over the Bees last month and will be forced to watch the first-leg of the semi-finals from the sidelines.

Sven Botman, however, did return to the starting lineup for their win over Spurs on Saturday and whilst Howe has admitted he was suffering a little with fatigue towards the end of that match, he could be involved at the Emirates Stadium. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name on Tuesday night:

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka conceded his first Premier League goal of the season against Spurs, but was able to make a few impressive stops to preserve his side’s slender lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tino Livramento

Livramento was very impressive at the weekend and will be keen to continue that momentum against Arsenal.

Lloyd Kelly

Kelly had to settle for a place on the bench at the weekend as Sen Botman returned to the starting XI. It’s unlikely that the Dutchman will be able to play two games in a row and so Kelly may get a chance to start at the Emirates Stadium.

Dan Burn

Burn was very good against Spurs and will need to be at his best against the Gunners, particularly from set-pieces and in a leadership role without the services of Guimaraes.

Lewis Hall

Hall won’t have Bukayo Saka to contend with on Tuesday night and will want to continue his impressive form against the Gunners.

Joelinton

Joelinton’s physicality could be a huge asset for the Magpies against Arsenal. A battling performance will be needed if they are to leave London with a result to take back to Tyneside.

Sandro Tonali

Without Guimaraes to his right, Tonali will be needed to set the tone in Newcastle’s midfield and provide that creative spark.

Joe Willock

Willock scored at the Emirates Stadium against his former side last season in the only bright spark from a dismal showing last February. With Guimaraes out, he may be recalled to the starting XI.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock. Willock netted against Arsenal in February. | Getty Images

Jacob Murphy

Murphy grabbed yet another assist at the weekend but may be asked to do more defensive than attacking work on Tuesday night.

Alexander Isak

Isak has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games and netted the winner when the two sides met back in November.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon could be the difference maker for Newcastle United on Tuesday night. The winger could be the one to pose questions of the Arsenal defence and potentially grab his side a tie-changing goal.