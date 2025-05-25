Anthony Gordon is set to keep his place in the Newcastle United side for Sunday’s Premier League final match of the season against Everton.

The match at St James’ Park (4pm kick-off) sees Newcastle head into it needing a win to guarantee Champions League qualification. Anything less will have them relying on Aston Villa’s result at Manchester United or Nottingham Forest’s result at home to Chelsea.

Gordon has started the last two matches for Newcastle but hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for the club since January. The 24-year-old was subject to criticism after conceding possession in the build-up to Arsenal’s match-winner, scored by Declan Rice in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

The winger will come up against his former side Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday. Gordon missed this fixture last season but played in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park earlier this season, seeing a penalty saved by his England teammate Jordan Pickford.

Gordon will be keen to bounce back and help Newcastle end the season on a high with a win and Champions League qualification on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon - an Alexander Isak alternative for NUFC

Gordon started up front in place of Alexander Isak during Newcastle’s previous match against Everton.

Isak is a doubt for Sunday’s match due to a groin issue that kept him out against Arsenal last time out. While Callum Wilson led the line in Isak’s place at the Emirates, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe namechecked Gordon as a player who could play in the central striker role if needed on Sunday.

“Anthony, he's played as a nine,” Howe said. “He plays it slightly differently to [Isak and Wilson] who are sort of out-and-out centre-forwards. But it's good to have those options for that position.”

Ideally, Isak will be passed fit to start the game and Gordon will be deployed on the left wing as he was in Newcastle’s previous home match against Chelsea.

While Gordon has contributed nine goals and seven assists for Newcastle this season, he has not quite reached the heights of his 2023-24 campaign at the club where he was named player of the season.

“If you talk to Anthony a little bit up and down, I don't think he's had a smooth season,” Howe reflected on Gordon’s campaign. “I think the season before for him would have been one of real progression in his career. It was almost a breakthrough season for him where he went into new ground, really.

“He went into consistency, scoring goals, making goals. I'm sure he went into the summer feeling that life, from a football perspective, was great.

“I think he had a difficult summer with England where he didn't play as much as he maybe hoped he would at the start of that campaign.

“This season, I think he's had some really good moments in it. He's had some really good performances. He has contributed important goals.

“But of course, he had the sending off [against Brighton] and then missing the cup final would have been a huge blow for him. And he's had to have real mental strength towards the end of the season after picking up his injury with England to regroup and then come back stronger.

“And he's a player with such rich talent and abilities. He's like very few others, I think, in the Premier League with what he can do. And I think next year will be about getting him back to those very highest levels on a consistent basis.”

Everton dislike for Anthony Gordon after 2023 transfer

Gordon broke into the Everton side after progressing through the club’s academy system. He went on to make 78 appearances for The Toffees before joining Newcastle in January 2023 for £45million.

It was a bitter departure from the club for Gordon, who forced a move by not turning up for training.

Unsurprisingly, he has received a negative reception from Everton supporters on his subsequent returns to Goodison Park with Newcastle. Most notably after his missed penalty for Newcastle last time out against Everton.

“I think naturally that would have been a disappointing moment for him,” Howe reflected. “He wanted a score to help us win the game. He was playing up front in that moment of time and I remember him playing really well against Manchester City in that position.

“I thought he was outstanding. He scored the penalty that day [against Manchester]. I think he played well genuinely through the game, but yeah, didn't score the penalty.

Howe added: “I’m always communicating with the players. If I’m not on a daily or weekly basis with them then I’m missing the ability to influence them.

“I’m always trying to influence them, whether they are up or down, to try and get them back in their optimum place. Anthony is no different.

“We have a good relationship and work hard on his game. There’s so much more from him to come and his potential is endless.”