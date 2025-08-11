Newcastle United have received a minor injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa (12:30pm kick-off).

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle’s makeshift striker in the absence of Alexander Isak, suffered an ankle injury in the closing stages of the 2-0 Sela Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn in the closing stages of the match and went straight down the tunnel amid fears Eddie Howe’s side had been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of their season opener at Villa Park.

The concerns were quickly played down by Howe following the full-time whistle, as the Newcastle boss said: “We hope he’s okay.

“We think he’s got an ankle problem. Initially, maybe thought it was a muscle problem but the good news is that we think it is just a twist. So the initial feeling is that he should be okay.

“The last thing we want going into the last week is any type of injury to any player. We don’t have the depth to cover that so fingers crossed he is okay.”

Anthony Gordon provides injury update via social media

Gordon later echoed Howe’s comments with a post on social media looking ahead to the start of the competitive season.

The forward posted on Instagram: “Just twisted my ankle, no problems. Glad to be back home.

“Business time next.”

As things stand, Gordon is likely to start up front for Newcastle at Villa Park on Saturday with Isak likely to be unavailable once again.

Newcastle didn’t win any of their four Premier League matches without Isak last season. A Gordon penalty against Manchester City was also the only goal the side scored without Isak present.

The Magpies’ last league victory without the Swede came in February 2024 as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground. Bruno Guimaraes scored twice either side of a Fabian Schar strike, while new Newcastle signing Anthony Elanga scored for Forest, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Elanga could make his competitive debut for Newcastle this weekend having featured throughout pre-season following his £55million move from Forest. Meanwhile, Isak has not played any part in Newcastle’s pre-season after initially returning to training with the squad only to remove himself amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Alexander Isak set to be out v Aston Villa

Isak’s Newcastle strike looks set to continue into the competitive season with Howe admitting that it was unlikely to change before Saturday’s season opener.

When asked if Isak could be involved at Villa Park, Howe said: “I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us. So, let me make that absolutely clear, there's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

“But I don't see that changing, the current situation, before Aston Villa.”

Isak is still Newcastle’s record signing having joined from Real Sociedad in 2022 for £63million. The club would be looking to more than double that before even considering a sale.

In addition to Isak, Joe Willock will miss the Villa match with a calf issue suffered in South Korea. The likes of Lewis Hall and Sven Botman, who have been recovering from injury issues this pre-season, will be monitored this week.

Newcastle will be hoping to finalise the signing of defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan this week with the defender travelling to Tyneside for his medical on Sunday.