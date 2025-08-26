Anthony Gordon has issued an apology to Newcastle United players and supporters following his red card against Liverpool on Monday night.

Newcastle came from 2-0 down with 10 men in a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park to seemingly rescue a point only for 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha to come off the bench and score a 100th minute winner.

Despite a positive performance, Newcastle were dealt a major blow as Gordon was shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a challenge he made on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Magpies were 1-0 down at the time after Ryan Gravenberch’s opener with Gordon’s dismissal coming on the stroke of half-time. Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool’s advantage less than 30 seconds into the second half in what felt like game over for Newcastle.

But the home side fought back valiantly with Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula scoring to make it 2-2, but it ultimately wasn’t enough in the end.

And the defeat cost more than just points for Newcastle as Gordon will now miss the next three domestic matches due to suspension. Joelinton, Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali were also forced off in the match due to injury.

Eddie Howe & Virgil van Dijk react to Anthony Gordon’s red card

When asked about Gordon’s dismissal, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, I've seen it once and very rushed.

“It was as the game was going, as the game had restarted, so naturally I wanted to see it and then wanted to move on very quickly. I think there's no intent and he's gone in, of course, probably too quickly. I think he's tried to pull out and not commit any damage to Virgil as he's gone in to slide.

“It's an unfortunate one, I think he's slightly unlucky with it. Everyone's told me it's a clear red. My first opinion was slightly different but maybe I've got the wrong angle, so I've got sympathy for him.”

Van Dijk felt immediately that Gordon’s late challenge was worthy of a sending off.

“I said to [Gordon] ‘if that's not a sending off then I don't understand football’. It was strange the referee had to go to the monitor in my opinion. Unfortunately, these things happen in football, if he meant it or not it happened, we move on."

Anthony Gordon issues Newcastle United apology statement

Gordon, unable to be interviewed after the game due to his red card, took to social media to issue an apology.

He wrote on Instagram: “I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans. My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

“I also want to apologise to Virgil, I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.

“More importantly, I'm so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight. The atmosphere from you all is what makes SJP so special.

“I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now. I'll be back and better, the same as every other setback I've ever faced. See you soon.”