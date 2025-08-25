Newcastle United player ratings v Liverpool | Getty Images

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United lost 3-2 to Liverpool at St James’ Park with 10 men in their first home match of the new Premier League season - here are the player ratings from the game.

Anthony Gordon was sent off in an unsurprisingly entertaining but ultimately frustrating match for Newcastle in their opening home game of the season.

Despite Newcastle’s dominance for the majority of the first half, Liverpool took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Gravenberch’s shot from distance rolled into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle were then dealt another big blow as Gordon was shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a foul on Virgil van Dijk.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle just seconds after the restart as Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool’s lead with a first-time finish into the bottom left corner.

Bruno Guimaraes salvaged some hope for Newcastle but heading a goal back for the home side. It was Newcastle’s first of the new season and first competitive since Guimaraes found the net in a 2-0 win over Chelsea back in May.

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser in the second half and found one in the 89th minute as substitute Will Osula scored only his second ever Premier League goal to make it 2-2.

Liverpool then snatched it at the death as substitute Rio Ngumoha popped up at the death to make it 3-2.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Had to be alert to parry Florian Wirtz's shot clear. Planted to the spot for Liverpool’s opener and couldn’t get down quickly enough to stop Ekitike’s pinpoint finish.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Defended well when required and was tidy on the ball just misjudged the flight of the ball on a couple of occasions. Wasn’t able to produce anything from a set-piece, of which Newcastle had plenty.

Fabian Schar - 7

A failed clearance almost gave Liverpool an opener but played the ball out well to start a Newcastle attack towards the end of the half. Generally solid despite the conceded goals.

Dan Burn - 7

Dominant in the air but couldn’t find the target with a header from a corner this time around. Played a key role in Newcastle’s equaliser.

Tino Livramento - 8

Showed great energy and athleticism to read the game and carry the ball forward. Excellent composure on the ball.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Set the tone early on by winning the ball high up the pitch, which led to a Newcastle corner. Created a chance for himself after winning the ball back on the halfway line, but opted to try the pass, and the attack broke down. Quiet in the second half and was taken off after taking a couple of knocks.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Had some really good moments starting Newcastle attacks from the middle of the park. Couldn’t stop Gravenberch getting his shot away for the opener. Headed a goal back for Newcastle in the second half. Immense in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

Joelinton - 6

Got into a great area to give Newcastle the lead but Elanga’s tee-up eluded him. Brought the perfect amount of energy into the game early on with some strong tackling and powerful runs but faded as the game went on and was withdrawn following a knock.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Got the first huge cheer of the game by winning a corner in the opening minute. A good burst of pace looked to have set up Joelinton, but the chance went begging. Kept pushing in the second half and posed a threat with his pace and set-piece deliveries.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Put a good ball into the box for Anthony Gordon, was heavily involved without posing a major threat in the first half but could barely get a touch once Newcastle went down to 10.

Anthony Gordon - 4

Came close with two headers in quick succession. In and out of the game, leading the line. Sent off for a foolish challenge at the end of the first half to give Newcastle a mountain to climb. Was doing okay before that. Newcastle left thinking what could have been had he remained on the field. A disaster for Newcastle but they responded well.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - 5

On for Tonali 65: Didn’t leave his mark on the game, but had to remain disciplined against 11 men.

Jacob Ramsey - n/a

On for Joelinton 76: On for his Newcastle debut in the closing stages. Looked sharp and tidy on the ball as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

Will Osula - n/a

On for Barnes 76: Initially cut a frustrated figure after coming on but rose to the occasion to grab an equaliser with a brave finish. Committed quite a few fouls that took the pressure off Liverpool.

Lewis Hall - n/a

On for Trippier 76: Put one cross into the box but couldn’t find a teammate. Defended well when needed and helped Newcastle get on the front foot for the closing stages.

Malick Thiaw - n/a

On for Schar 81: Another debutant for Newcastle. Showed a glimpse of his quality with a smart turn under pressure.