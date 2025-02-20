Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon has revealed which of his England teammates he’d like Newcastle United to sign.

Gordon is now a fully fledged England regular and will be keen on impressing Thomas Tuchel as he prepares to name his first international squad. Tuchel’s first matches as Three Lions manager will see him lead England in World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley next month.

Gordon will be one of many players hoping that they have done enough to earn a spot in that squad and that they can impress Tuchel enough at both club and international level to earn a call-up to the 2026 World Cup - qualification dependent of course. It’s been almost a year since Gordon forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans and the winger hasn’t looked back on the international stage since, despite enduring a difficult time at last summer’s European Championships.

With the final international break of the season slowly creeping into view, it won’t be long until the domestic campaign comes to an end before all attention then turns towards the summer transfer window. Newcastle United look set to head into that window in good standing after three subdued transfer windows in a row.

The Magpies could be big spenders again this summer as they look to refresh Eddie Howe’s squad - although they may not have the financial muscle to tempt Cole Palmer to Tyneside - as much as Gordon may wish them to.

Gordon reveals Cole Palmer transfer dream

Speaking to That’s Football, Gordon was asked which of his England teammates he’d most like the Magpies to sign, with the former Everton man eventually picking the Chelsea star. “I’m trying to think of this logically because I don’t want to displace anyone,” the Magpies man responded.

“Right now I’ll probably go with Cole. I don’t think he’d suit our style of play at all, like a pressing style of play, but I think with his quality and what he’s doing at the minute, I’ll probably pick Cole.”

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for £40m, Palmer has scored 39 goals and registered 21 assists in just 73 matches in all competitions - although he is currently without a goal contribution of any kind in his last five outings.