Italian media have not held back on Lloyd Kelly’s performance during Juventus’ Champions League defeat against PSV Eindhoven.

The two-time champions of Europe exited the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven. Juventus headed to the Netherlands with a 2-1 lead following their first-leg triumph in Turin and at half-time were set to progress with the score remaining deadlocked.

Ivan Perisic’s 53rd minute strike had the tie level on aggregate again, before Timothy Weah then pulled the Serie A side level on the night and back in-front in the tie. However, a strike from Ismael Saibari then put PSV ahead with the game heading to extra-time.

After a goalless first 15 minutes of extra-time, Ryan Flamingo swooped to again put PSV ahead on aggregate in a lead they would not relinquish, knocking Thiago Motta’s side out as they became the third Italian team to exit the competition this week following defeats for Atalanta and AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Italian media’s Lloyd Kelly verdict

Kelly played the full 120 minutes at Philips Stadion and was tasked with keeping former Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic quiet. Operating at left-back, Kelly was caught out of position for Perisic’s opener having been dragged inside to deal with former Magpie Luuk De Jong.

Calciomercato were particularly scathing in their verdict of the former Bournemouth man, writing: ‘Moved to the center of defense, Kelly still hesitant and awkward. Cambiaso more than sufficient, indeed almost excellent low on the left, at least until the mess co-produced with Kelly and Nico on the initial goal by Perisic.’

Sky Sports Italy , meanwhile, gave Kelly a 5.5 rating with five of his teammates receiving a lower mark than him. Thiago Motta was given a rating of 4.5. No Juventus player was given higher than a 6.5 rating, such was the feeling of disappointment at their elimination.

Motta’s hopes for Kelly

Speaking about Kelly after his loan move from Newcastle United was confirmed in the final few hours of the winter transfer window, Motta said: “Lloyd very good,” Motta said. “First of all, he is a fantastic singer [in his initiation]!

“He is a shy boy, he came in the right way. Physically he is very good, he can play as a central defender and also as a full-back. I saw him with great confidence. He suffered some fouls, but just like all the others who arrived.”

Kelly’s time at Newcastle United

Despite joining Newcastle United in summer, Kelly has likely played his last game for the Magpies with the expectation that his loan move will be turned into a permanent deal come the end of the season. Conditions for that loan to be made permanent are expected to be passed with ease and that Kelly will become a permanent Juventus player when the summer window opens.

He made 14 appearances during his time on Tyneside, playing as both a centre-back and a left-back during his brief spell as a Magpies player.