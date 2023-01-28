Our Newcastle United writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr have answered the pressing transfer questions ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

What is the latest with Anthony Gordon?

MS: It’s just a case of “when” rather than “if” the deal is completed. The two clubs are understood to have agreed a fee of £40million plus £5million in add-ons for Gordon, who yesterday reported back to Everton’s training ground after a three-day absence ahead of the appointment of Sean Dyche as the club’s new manager.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gordon is expected to undergo a medical on Tyneside this weekend ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

DS: Gordon wants to leave Everton and has made an attempt to force the club’s hand by not turning up to training. Personal terms were agreed earlier in the week so it was just a case of getting Everton to budge on an asking price which it seems they have done. It should be confirmed by Monday.

Anthony Gordon of Everton warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

How many players could Newcastle sign before the deadline?

MS: At least one, I’d say. A forward is the priority following the loan of Chris Wood, but Howe, we know, is also keen to sign a younger right-back, and West Ham United’s Harrison Ashby has been a target since last summer. Midfield’s another area which has been highlighted, but the club could wait until the summer to strengthen these positions.

DS: Two major deals would be ideal. Gordon plus a Wood replacement. Young prospects to cover would also be welcome heading into the business end of the season.

Why has Newcastle United's transfer business been quiet so far?

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

MS: I think there are a few factors at play. It’s an awkward window for buying clubs, as teams don’t want to lose their best players midway through the season. Replacements need to be sought. Then there’s finances. Having spent more than £200million on players in the last two windows, Newcastle are having to tread carefully with regards to financial fair play. The club has its valuations of players, and it’ll stick to them.

DS: When you're sitting third in the table there is less need to spend compared to when you’re 19th. Newcastle have been active in the market but it has just been a case of not being able to find the right player at the right price so far.

What outgoings can we expect?

MS: Karl Darlow looks certain to join Hull City on loan, but Howe suggested earlier this month after loaning out Wood that he’d be reluctant to lose another more senior outfield players. Ryan Fraser hasn’t played for the club in months, and has been tipped for a departure this month, but the winger does give Howe another option in the wide areas - and he may well be needed in the coming months.