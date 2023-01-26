The midfielder rolled his ankle during the first half of the match and required treatment before deciding to play on for the remainder of the half. But the decision to play-on ultimately took its toll on Guimaraes as he was brought to tears as he made his way down the tunnel at half-time.

He did not return for the second half due to his ankle injury and was spotted wearing a protective boot and using crutches after the match. But positive scan results on the Monday followed by an intense week of rehab meant the 25-year-old surprisingly didn’t miss any matches for The Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes leaves the pitch in tears, consoled by Joelinton of Newcastle United at half time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Guimaraes played the full 90 minutes during the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday before playing the full match once again just three days later in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Southampton on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, the Brazilian explained why he got emotional following his injury scare against Fulham.

“I cried when I got injured because I was nervous about it because I had the same injury when I was out playing for Brazil and I was out for three weeks so I was nervous [it was a bad injury],” Guimaraes said. “I want to say thank you to the medical staff who did a big job. I think [against Southampton], I was important to help the team and I'm proud of myself and the team as well.”

The week building up to Guimaraes’ swift return from injury saw him undergo intense cryotherapy treatment at the club’s Benton training base.

“Every day, three times a day to get me better as quickly as possible,” Guimaraes added. “Too much [cold]!”

Now Guimaraes and his team-mates have a free weekend ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park.

