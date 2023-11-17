Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United fans have been impressed with Anthony Gordon following his £45million transfer from Everton in January.

Anthony Gordon has been one of Newcastle United's standout players in the Premier League this season.

After scoring just once in his first half-season at the club following his £45million move from Everton in January, Gordon has scored four times and registered four assists in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The 22-year-old has quickly become a fan-favourite on Tyneside this season with Newcastle's social media account recognising his contributions with a social media post.

The club posted a tweet showing Gordon celebrating his match-winning strike against Arsenal with the caption: " Serious talent in this photo!"

The club then asked: "A man in red hot form. How impressed have you been with AG10's start to the campaign?"

Instead of responding to the question, a number of Newcastle fans pointed out the interesting timing of the tweet, which came shortly after Everton were handed a record 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

One fan tweeted: "Beautiful timing." While many others shared a similar sentiment.

Whether the post was just a coincidence or something more deliberate, the points deduction leaves The Toffees sitting 19th in the Premier League table and two points from safety.

Despite his initial struggles on Tyneside, Gordon's decision to force a move away from Goodison Park in January has ultimately been vindicated as he has progressed on the pitch significantly with Newcastle in the Premier League and Champions League this season.