Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon scored his fourth goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Gordon took just 81 seconds to open the scoring at St James’ Park with a fine effort from the corner of the box. Jhon Duran was sent off for Villa in the first half before Alexander Isak and Joelinton found the net in the second half to secure a convincing win.

At full-time, Gordon swapped shirts with Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Kieran Trippier and Matty Cash also swapped shirts. While the Villa weren’t seen wearing the Newcastle shirts, both Trippier and Gordon were pictured wearing Villa shirts during their post-match lap of honour at St James’ Park.

Gordon and Rogers were part of the most recent England squad which also included Newcastle defensive duo Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Newcastle’s win over Villa saw them move up to fifth in the table with a third straight Premier League win since the 4-2 defeat at Brentford earlier in the month. But Gordon believes there has been a change in mindset in recent weeks following a dressing room inquest following the defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

"It feels like we have had a complete mindset shift from a couple of weeks ago,” Gordon said. “We were on the verge of missing opportunities and missing games that could be won.

Kieran Trippier (l) and Anthony Gordon, both wearing Villa shirts, chat after the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Aston Villa FC at St James' Park on December 26, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"We didn't look like we are going to score. Now we look dominant again and we can score at any moment. We were becoming the nearly-men. The Brentford game was a poor loss. We played really badly.

"From then, it was like: ‘Who are we going to be? Because we can keep missing out, but the table’s so tight that we can actually start taking advantage.

“From there, we haven’t looked back. I think we realised that was a point where we needed to really kick on. We have done."

Next up for Newcastle United is a trip to Manchester United on Monday (8pm kick-off). Gordon scored home and away against The Red Devils in the Premier League last season.