The Football Association are investigating an incident that took place during Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle were leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to Anthony Gordon’s early goal. Jhon Duran was shown a straight red card after 32 minutes for violent conduct against Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.

Two further red cards were shown to Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas following a clash in the tunnel at half-time. Both staff members will serve a one-match touchline ban.

The Gazette understands The FA is now investigating the incident which could see both Newcastle and Villa face further punishment if found guilty of breaching FA Rules. The FA are investigating whether the clubs are in breach of FA Rule E20.1 for failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.”

Clubs or individuals found guilty of such offences will likely be hit with a fine.

While the incident was not captured by Amazon cameras, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed the description of a ‘20-man melee’ in the tunnel ‘was not far off’ being accurate.

“I saw plenty [of the incident],” Howe said. “I don't know the actual details of why he was sent off, that would need some clarification from me because if you're going to send him off you could probably send 10 to 15 people off. I'm not quite sure what he's been charged with.

“I don't think [a ‘20-man melee’] is far off, I think. These things always start not with the intention of it happening in the way that it did. It was probably 17 or 18 people trying to calm it down but what it looks like then is more people are involved and no one wants to see that.

“It's not at all how I want my players and staff to be but sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right and protect each other.

“I'm not 100% sure [what happened], it goes over in a blur and I was right at the top of it. I think frustration spilling out from what happened in the first half.”

Tindall will serve a one-match touchline ban in the upcoming match at Manchester United on December 30. However, FA rules state that bans can be extended in more serious situations as an investigation verdict is awaited.