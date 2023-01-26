The 21-year-old was a ‘planned absence’ from Everton training on Tuesday but remained out for the Wednesday session and is yet to be seen so far at Finch Farm on Thursday. Sky Sports have reported that no explanation has been provided for Gordon’s absence on Wednesday or Thursday as Newcastle push to complete their first major January signing.

Anthony Gordon of Everton reacts during the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

The Magpies have made an approach to buy the winger from the struggling Toffees though no fee has been agreed so far.

There remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player. Everton previously quoted £60million for Gordon in the summer with Newcastle having a £35million bid rejected in the summer.

The managerless side may still consider selling the youngster for a significantly lower fee and personal terms with The Magpies are not expected to be an issue.

With less than a week to go in the January transfer window, teenager Garang Kuol remains the club’s only signing so far.

And after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed to have no knowledge of Gordon’s potential incoming.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.