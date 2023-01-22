Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United: Frank Lampard’s blunt Everton transfer response after West Ham snub
Frank Lampard was questioned about Anthony Gordon’s links to Newcastle United after the winger remained on the bench during Everton’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.
Newcastle are reportedly considering making a fresh move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon after having a bid rejected in the summer, according to Mail Online. The 21-year-old winger has scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances for The Toffees this season.
But he didn’t get off the bench on Saturday afternoon as Everton remained 19th in the Premier League table after a Jarrod Bowen brace saw West Ham claim a much-needed win at the London Stadium.
After the match, Everton boss Lampard was quizzed on the interest from Newcastle and asked if he could clarify why the youngster didn’t come off the bench during the disappointing defeat.
“No,” Lampard responded bluntly before getting up and ending his press conference. “Thanks, sorry, no,” he added before leaving.
Although Lampard’s response gave little away, it does hint that something isn’t quite right with the player given he has started just one of the last eight matches for The Toffees in all competitions.
With growing unrest at Everton and the pressure building on Lampard, Newcastle could look to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Gordon. No bid has been made for the youngster yet but the player is firmly on the club’s radar.
The Magpies are yet to make a major first-team signing this window but Eddie Howe has stressed the need to sign attacking players after Chris Wood’s loan departure to Nottingham Forest.