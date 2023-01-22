Newcastle are reportedly considering making a fresh move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon after having a bid rejected in the summer, according to Mail Online. The 21-year-old winger has scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances for The Toffees this season.

Anthony Gordon of Everton celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But he didn’t get off the bench on Saturday afternoon as Everton remained 19th in the Premier League table after a Jarrod Bowen brace saw West Ham claim a much-needed win at the London Stadium.

After the match, Everton boss Lampard was quizzed on the interest from Newcastle and asked if he could clarify why the youngster didn’t come off the bench during the disappointing defeat.

“No,” Lampard responded bluntly before getting up and ending his press conference. “Thanks, sorry, no,” he added before leaving.

Although Lampard’s response gave little away, it does hint that something isn’t quite right with the player given he has started just one of the last eight matches for The Toffees in all competitions.

With growing unrest at Everton and the pressure building on Lampard, Newcastle could look to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Gordon. No bid has been made for the youngster yet but the player is firmly on the club’s radar.

