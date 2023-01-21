Newcastle United player ratings v Crystal Palace: 8/10 ‘machine’ & 5/10 ‘concern’ in 0-0 draw - gallery
Newcastle United drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match
A goalless first half saw Newcastle denied a penalty appeal as neither side really tested the opposing goalkeeper. The second half proved to be a similar affair as The Magpies continued to play on the front foot without having any meaningful shots on target.
The draw sees Eddie Howe’s side climb back up to third in the Premier League table and go a club record 15 top flight matches without defeat.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...