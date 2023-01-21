News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings v Crystal Palace: 8/10 ‘machine’ & 5/10 ‘concern’ in 0-0 draw - gallery

Newcastle United drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago

A goalless first half saw Newcastle denied a penalty appeal as neither side really tested the opposing goalkeeper. The second half proved to be a similar affair as The Magpies continued to play on the front foot without having any meaningful shots on target.

The draw sees Eddie Howe’s side climb back up to third in the Premier League table and go a club record 15 top flight matches without defeat.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Had very little to do before he pulled out a stunning save to deny Jean-Phillippe Mateta in the 73rd minute.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Had plenty of set-piece opportunities which led to Newcastle’s best chances without finding the net. Saw plenty of the ball but couldn’t break Palace down. Booked.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Read the game well to stop Palace breaking through. Comfortable in possession.

4. Sven Botman - 8

Continues to be a defensive machine for Newcastle. Made things look easy as he kept Palace at bay. Headed over from a corner in the second half.

