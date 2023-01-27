Newcastle United are in talks over a move for the 21-year-old ahead of next week’s transfer deadline. Gordon missed training on Tuesday in what was described as a “planned” absence. However, The forward was also absent on Wednesday and yesterday.

And, ahead of the expected appointment of Sean Dyche as Everton’s new manager, Gordon reported back to the club. Dyche – who left Burnley last year – will succeed Frank Lampard in the role.

United head coach Eddie Howe was asked for an update on Gordon after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea,” said United’s head coach. “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway. I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”