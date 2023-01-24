Newcastle United edge closer to Carabao Cup final amid Anthony Gordon transfer talks with Everton

Eddie Howe’s side beat Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final thanks to a second-half goal from Joelinton, who had had a first-half strike controversially disallowed for handball.

The tie, the club’s first semi-final in almost 18 years, was played after progress was made in a move for Everton forward Anthony Gordon. A deal for the 21-year-old, wanted as a replacement for Chris Wood, could be completed in the next 24 hours.

Howe had named an unchanged side for the fourth successive game. Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin were named on the bench along with Karl Darlow, who’s set to leave the club this month.

Newcastle had only scored one goal in those four games, but they made a positive start at the St Mary’s Stadium, where they were backed by a 3,200-strong support.

Miguel Almiron broke down the right, and, in space, played a squad ball to Joe Willock, but the midfielder shot well over Gavin Bazunu’s goal.

After a few early exchanges, the game settled down, though the decibels from the away end didn’t dip.

Joelinton celebrates Newcastle United's goal.

Kieran Trippier, captaining the team, whipped a great ball across the six-yard box in the 16th minute, but Willock, at the far post, couldn’t get on the end of it.

United had the better of the first 20 minutes, and imposed themselves on their hosts, but they couldn’t get an early breakthrough. Duja Caleta-Car was booked for cynically bringing down Almiron as the half-hour mark approached.

Newcastle, finally, had the ball in the net late in the half – but the strike from Joelinton was disallowed. Willock broke down the left and crossed it into the box. After Callum Wilson had a shot blocked by Mohammed Salisu, the ball bounced up for Joelinton, who finished.

But the strike was immediately ruled out for a handball from Joelinton – and the decision wasn’t overturned after a VAR review.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi at the St Mary's Stadium.

Nick Pope denied Carlos Alcaraz at the other end of the pitch, and former United striker Adam Armstrong replaced the injured Moussa Djenepo before the break.

Almiron rolled the ball across the six-yard box after the interval, but Joelinton somehow missed the target.

Newcastle had Pope to thank for a save with his left foot which denied substitute Che Adams after a quick break forward from the visitors. After Pope stopped another shot from Adams, Howe sent on Isak and Saint-Maximin.

And Isak made a big impact. The striker broke down the right, got ahead of his man and delivered a low cross across the face of goal which was tapped home by a jubilant Joelinton. This time, there was no doubt about the goal.

Southampton thought they had equalised after the restart through Armstrong, but the goal ewas ruled out for a handball after a VAR check.

Caleta-Car was sent off for a second bookable offence late in the game after bringing down Saint-Maximin.

