Eddie Howe’s sixth-placed side take on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow having lost just once so far this season, and Conte has spoken about the threat posed by the club in the wake of last year’s £305million takeover.

“You have to consider Newcastle for the present and for the future as a danger, as a dangerous team for the first position, for the Champions League positions, for the fight to win trophies,” said Tottenham head coach Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea.

“For sure, Newcastle also need a bit of time, but they have the potential to go into the market, and they did this also this summer, and to become one of the best teams in England. For this reason, many clubs have to pay great attention.”

Tottenham are third in the Premier League ahead of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.