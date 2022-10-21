Eddie Howe explains big Newcastle United move in wake of Steven Gerrard's departure at Aston Villa

Howe’s family joined him on Tyneside earlier this year, having initially stayed in Bournemouth following his appointment as head coach late last year.

Some of Howe’s predecessors didn’t relocate their families to the region, and Steven Gerrard’s dismissal at Aston Villa has highlighted the insecurity of football management. However, Howe felt that it was important to “commit fully” to the job.

“Of course, you try and assess the whole picture, but, for me, I’m very much a person that wants to commit to something fully,” said the 44-year-old, who signed a new “long-term” contract at the club in August.

“I think that’s the best way for success, and that’s why I decided to do what I’ve done with my family and bring everyone up and make that commitment.

“I’ll go all in, and give everything I can for success. I think this is the best way for me off the pitch to deliver my best for my players.

“I’ve got to be happy and content in my life, so if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But I will have the feeling that I’ve given everything my best effort. I think that’s the only thing I can do.

Eddie Howe on the pitch with his children after Newcastle United's win over Arsenal in May.

“For me to be my best, I have to be happy in my core, and I’ll only be happy if I’ve got the people I love around me. That comes into my thinking in the decisions I’ve made with my family and my personal life.

“I’m really enjoying where we are at the moment, and where the team is. I know that doesn’t guarantee results and success long-term. What will be, will be.”

Howe was speaking in the wake of Gerrard’s departure at Villa Park.

Gerrard – who was appointed three days after Howe last November – was dismissed following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last night.

"Very disappointed for Steve,” said Howe. “I think he’s a very, very good manager, and I think it just goes to show the short-term nature of everyone’s thinking, reactions. We’re in a very difficult job, a very volatile job at times.