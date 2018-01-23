Antonio Conte reacts to Kenedy's loan move to Newcastle

Antonio Conte has reacted to Kenedy's imminent move to Newcastle United.

The winger is on Tyneside to complete the formalities of a half-season loan at St James's Park.

Chelsea manager Conte spoke about Kenedy's "potential" ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

To realise that potential, Kenedy – who is yet to make a Premier League appearance so far this season – needs to be playing "regularly", according to Conte.

"I think (Kenedy) is going on loan to Newcastle," said Conte. "For sure, we're talking about a young player with great potential.

"He needs to play regularly. To go to Newcastle is a great challenge for him.

Kenedy

"It's a great opportunity, but he knows that he has to be ready to fight to play for Newcastle."

Kenedy arrived at Newcastle Central Station last night after travelling up from London by train.

The 21-year-old – who can also play at left-back – visited the club's Benton training ground this morning, and the deal could be confirmed later today by United.