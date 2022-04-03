Newcastle took the lead through a Fabian Schar free-kick before goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn saw the home side claim a comfortable win.

It was a third straight Premier League defeat for Newcastle as Spurs moved up to fourth. And Conte felt Newcastle were ‘well prepared’ despite letting the game get away from them in the second half.

“The plan was very clear [from Newcastle],” he said. “Defend deep and exploit players like [Allan] Saint-Maximin and [Ryan] Fraser on the counter-attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It was good to score the second goal because it forced Newcastle to play and concede a bit of space.”

He added: "When you see your team play this way, you enjoy. We played a really good game. Newcastle is not easy to face them.

"They try to be compact and deep to not concede great space. Despite that we went 1-0 down and scored. In the second half we controlled the game and had the chances to secure the result.

"Newcastle is well prepared and have good players. We are in a good moment. The team is growing in every aspect. The work we are doing is paying off.

"It is important for me as I see the players every day the commitment of my players. A good result is important for the trust in the work we are doing. Sometimes it is hard work but when you see this you trust in what you are doing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.