Newcastle United’s first transfer of the summer is expected to see Antonio Cordero join from Spanish side Malaga.

Cordero will move to Tyneside when his contract at Malaga expires at the end of the month. The teenager has been tracked by Newcastle United for a while now and, despite reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, he is expected to move to England.

A statement released by Malaga on Monday confirmed the winger’s decision to leave the club: ‘Antoñito Cordero will end his time at Málaga Club de Fútbol when his contract expires on June 30, 2025,’ the statement read.

‘Through his representation agency, the player from Jerez de la Frontera has announced his decision not to renew with our club. Good luck, Antonio.’

Though relatively unknown, the signing of Cordero has been very well received on Tyneside. But just what will he bring to Newcastle United and what does the immediate future look like for Cordero?

What is Newcastle United’s plan for Antonio Cordero?

Signing Cordero comes amid a renewed effort by Newcastle United to scour Europe for some of the continent’s brightest young talents. Baran Yildiz joined the club from Turkish side Gençlerbirliği earlier this year, whilst Dinamo Tbilisi striker Vakhtang Salia will move to Tyneside when he turns 18 in August.

Speaking about Salia’s arrival and the need to complete more business like that, outgoing sporting director Paul Mitchell said in January: “We’re delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he told the club website .

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

Cordero, much like Yankuba Minteh two years ago, will likely be loaned out to continue his development away from the glare of English football and the Premier League. Minteh starred for Feyenoord during that loan spell and whilst the Magpies were never able to reap the benefits of that on the pitch, there is hope that will be different for Cordero. Ajax have reportedly been linked with a move for him.

Who is Antonio Cordero?

Cordero has played on both wings during his time at Malaga, but is more natural on the left side. A haul of six goals and seven assists during his first full season in senior football represents a good return for a player that doesn’t turn 19 until November.

Cordero is also a regular for Spain’s Under-19 side and has featured in 11 of their last 12 international games. He scored and assisted against Italy Under-19’s in March - netting a very late penalty to rescue a point for his side.

Cordero will represent his country in this summer’s U19 European Championship in Romania. Spain are in a group with Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.

England, meanwhile, are in Group B alongside Germany, Netherlands and Norway. Lewis Miley has been called-up to represent England.