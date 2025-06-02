Malaga have released a statement confirming the departure of Antonio Cordero ahead of his proposed move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cordero has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a number of months as his contract at Malaga ran down. Cordero’s family even visited the north east earlier this year ahead of his proposed move to Tyneside.

Despite reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Newcastle United have been able to secure the teenager’s signature with Cordero set to move to St James’ Park during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s likely that Magpies fans will have to wait a little while to see him in action in the black and white, as it’s understood that the club are keen to loan him out to continue his development away from the glare of the Premier League. Ajax has been listed as a potential destination for the 18-year-old next season.

Newcastle adopted a similar policy when they signed Yankuba Minteh from Odense Boldklub in 2023. Minteh was sent immediately on-loan to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord where he enjoyed a very good campaign before returning to the north east.

Alas, Minteh never actually featured for the Magpies as he was then sold to Brighton and Hove Albion to ensure they did not fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. It is, of course, hoped that Cordero can have an impact in the Newcastle United first-team at some point in the future.

Malaga confirm Antonio Cordero departure

A brief club statement released by Malaga on Monday afternoon confirmed that Cordero would be leaving the club as a free agent at the end of this month: ‘Antoñito Cordero will end his time at Málaga Club de Fútbol when his contract expires on June 30, 2025,’ the statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Through his representation agency, the player from Jerez de la Frontera has announced his decision not to renew with our club. Good luck, Antonio.’

Cordero, who will turn 19 in November, played 40 times for Malaga this season, with 39 of those games coming in Spain’s second division. Seven goals and six assists in those matches represented a decent return for the winger - a tally that had clubs across Europe reportedly interested in his services.

Cordero’s decision to join Newcastle United, over the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been attributed to ‘petrodollars’ by En Cancha . The report states that ‘perodollaers’ and Cordero’s move to Newcastle United ‘refers to the current phenomenon in international football where a multimillionaire sheikh from the Middle East arrives at any team, invests a huge amount of money, and signs whoever he wants.’

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle’s move for Cordero comes amid a renewed effort to sign young and promoting players from Europe to develop on Tyneside in the club’s academy system. Dinamo Tbilisi striker Vakhtang Salia will move to the north east when he turns 18 in August, whilst young midfielder Baran Yildiz joined the club earlier this year from his native Turkey.