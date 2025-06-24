Newcastle United incoming signing Antonio Cordero is set to play in the Under-19s European Championship final on Thursday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spain Under-19s will face the Netherlands in Bucharest on Thursday (7pm kick-off) as they look to defend their European Championship title.

Cordero started Spain’s thrilling 6-5 semi-final win over Germany on Monday night. The 18-year-old saw a first half penalty saved as Spain trailed 1-0 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Malaga youngster, who will officially join Newcastle on July 1, was then withdrawn in the closing stages with Spain 2-1 down and set to exit the competition. He ended up watching on from the bench as a remarkable game unfolded.

A 91st-minute equaliser from Real Betis’ Pablo Garcia saved Spain and looked set to force extra-time, but the drama was far from over. Garcia scored again in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete his hat-trick and a dramatic turnaround for Spain.

Then in the 99th minute, an Andreas Cuenca own goal made it 3-3 and forced extra time. Spain went 4-3 ahead by drawing first-blood in extra-time only for Germany to turn things around with a quickfire double as Max Moerstedt completed his hat-trick having scored the opening goal of the game.

Spain trailed 5-4 and were facing defeat once again until Jan Virgili equalised with seven minutes of extra-time remaining. Then as penalties loomed, Spain completed an incredible win as Garcia scored his fourth of the game in the 119th minute to make it 6-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cordero could only watch on in amazement as his teammates secured an incredible victory to progress to the final. Meanwhile, Germany suffered yet another collapse at the Under-19s European Championships.

Earlier in the tournament, Germany led England 5-1, only to concede four goals in 11 minutes as the game ended 5-5.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Antonio Cordero set to join Newcastle United

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Cordero will officially leave Malaga at the end of his contract and join Newcastle on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger is viewed as a promising young player in Spanish football and was targeted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid before Newcastle swooped in.

The Magpies have already confirmed that Cordero is expected to go out on loan for the 2025/26 season with the club currently in the process of identifying a suitable destination for the youngster.

Newcastle’s statement confirming Cordero’s arrival earlier this month said: “The Spain Under-19 international is expected to head out on loan this summer after completing his move to St. James’ Park.”

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle. The Magpies have also recently appointed a new Colin Clancy in a new role as loan sports scientist to support players out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan interest in NUFC new signing

Cordero has attracted interest from Dutch giant Ajax and could offer a good platform for the teenager in the Eredivisie and Champions League this coming season, much like Feyenoord did with Yankuba Minteh during the 2023/24 campaign.

Sources in Spain have claimed Malaga are also interested in taking the winger back on loan. Though that could be seen as a controversial move given some Malaga supporters hit out at Cordero for turning down a contract extension and opting to leave the club on a free transfer.

Your next Newcastle United read: Anthony Elanga teases NUFC shirt on Instagram as Anthony Gordon & Sven Botman react