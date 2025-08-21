Arne Slot and Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Arne Slot has addressed rumours surrounding Liverpool with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, just days ahead of his side’s trip to St James’ Park. The Reds’ first away game of the season sees them come up against the side that defeated them at Wembley in their last meeting back in March.

Isak netted Newcastle United’s all important second goal that day following Dan Burn’s opener just before half-time. Slot, who has been coy on discussing the Swedish international this summer, was asked directly about the striker as he addressed the media on Thursday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, Slot was reluctant to address the rumours surrounding their interest in Isak as well as reports linking them with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, responding: “What I can tell you is not a lot. And if someone else is going to ask that question, it is going to be the same answer.

“As I have said so many times and it has been shown, I could even impact the game on Friday with the players we had on the bench. It would be much nicer to talk about the players that we have. I understand why you have to ask the question.”

Alexander Isak’s bombshell Newcastle United statement

Slot comments come just days after Alexander Isak’s bombshell Instagram statement. In that statement, one released by the player on Instagram on Tuesday night, the Swedish international wrote: ‘I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

‘First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

‘I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

‘I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

‘The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

‘When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

‘Alexander Isak.’

Newcastle United responded to that post with a statement of their own, refuting Isak’s claims that promises were made to him over his future at the club. The strong statement from the club ended with the door being kept open for Isak to return to first-team matters and reintegrate himself into the squad.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel,” the last paragraph read. ‘Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’