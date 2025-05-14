Kai Havertz has returned to training ahead of Arsenal's clash with Newcastle United | Getty Images

Arsenal have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on Sunday as one of their key players returns to training.

Arsenal are set to be boosted by the return of Kai Havertz on Sunday, with the German international having been spotted in training with the Gunners. Havertz has been sidelined since February with a hamstring injury, with a return before the end of the season viewed as touch-and-go for most of his recovery time out.

However, an update from football.london on Wednesday has revealed that Havertz was spotted in training with his teammates - and that he could be available for Mikel Arteta to select this weekend. Havertz’s return comes at a crucial time for the Gunners who remain without a fully fit recognised striker.

Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined with an ACL injury with Mikel Merino being forced into a makeshift striker role in his and Havertz’s absence. However, Merino was shown a red card in Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool on Sunday, meaning he will miss the reunion with his former employers this weekend.

Havertz, if fit, will likely return as a striker - in a move that could see him reignite his battles with Dan Burn. The German and Blyth-born defender have had notable tussles in recent years, including a clash at Stamford Bridge back in 2022 when Havertz, then playing for Chelsea, caught Burn with an elbow that went unpunished.

Havertz would go on to score a very late winner that day and seal a dramatic win for the Blues. Burn and Havertz have since met on a number of occasions with their battle often being as fiery as those across the pitch.

Arsenal v Newcastle United injury news

Speaking earlier this month, Arteta admitted that Havertz’s injury was ‘more complicated’ than initially thought: “He's got a bit more complicated than expected.

“Thankfully, he's fine, he's feeling good, he's recovering well, but it was a bit more than what we wanted.

Asked if he would play again this season, Arteta responded: “I think so. If everything goes okay in the next week or so.”

With Merino certainly sidelined this weekend, Arsenal will also be sweating on the fitness of Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice. Both players are regarded as doubts to feature this weekend but will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will also be sweating on the fitness of a number of key players. Both Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock missed their win over Chelsea and Eddie Howe couldn’t confirm post-match on Sunday if either would feature again this season.

“We don’t think they’re big injuries,” United’s head coach revealed “But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, is set to be available for selection after returning to action for the Under-21’s in a clash against Celtic B on Tuesday. Lascelles played 45 minutes of that game after being an unused substitute at St James’ Park on Sunday.