Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal have been handed a major injury blow ahead of a busy few weeks of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup action.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for ‘several weeks’ after the winger was injured during their win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening. Saka was forced off with a hamstring injury during the first-half at Selhurst Park with The Times reporting that he could be out for between four and six weeks with the issue.

Such is the busy nature of football at this time of year, the Gunners have ten matches to play between now and the end of January - with Saka at risk of missing the majority of those games. Included in Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures is the first-leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date for that match is yet to be confirmed although it will take place on the week commencing January 6. The two sides will meet at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg before heading to the north east for the return leg at the beginning of February.

Arsenal also face the potential of playing an FA Cup Third Round clash against Manchester United on Sunday 12 January without Saka, with the England international also at risk of missing the north London derby on January 15.

Raheem Sterling, who could be considered a potential replacement for Saka, has also picked up an injury, although Mikel Arteta hasn’t confirmed exactly how long the former Liverpool man will be sidelined.