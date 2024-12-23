Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will still be without defender Emil Krafth for ‘weeks’ following a broken collar bone injury picked up last month.

Krafth has missed the last eight matches for Newcastle following the training ground injury and will be ruled out until early 2025. He will miss the upcoming matches against Aston Villa, Manchester United and likely Tottenham Hotspur too.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has hinted the Swede ‘could be’ back for the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal on the week commencing January 6.

Sven Botman is also closing in on a return to first-team action having played 60 minutes for the Under-21s last week.

“We do have players returning from injury like Sven who will make a big difference and hopefully we'll get Emil Krafth back in the not-too-distant future,” Howe admitted. “Certainly losing players isn't in my thoughts.”

When asked if Krafth could be back in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final match, Howe responded: “I think he could be. I think he is improving nicely but he’s still some weeks off. By the time that comes around, he could be available.”

Arsenal have a major injury doubt for the upcoming matches with Bukayo Saka suffering a muscle injury in the early stages of the 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The winger was spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.

While Krafth and Botman are closing in on returns, Jamaal Lascelles remains out with an ACL injury, Nick Pope is facing around a month on the sidelines with a knee issue and Callum Wilson is likely to be out until February with a hamstring problem.